For many LGBTQ+ people, nightlife spaces is where we find our tribe, express ourselves and come together with others like us.

Huss is an Egyptian artist who now lives in Glasgow. Through his performance art and photography, he has explored how LGBTQ+ spaces helped him reconcile his identity and embrace who he is.

His work raises awareness of the continued oppression Arabic LGBTQ+ people face in their home countries and across the world, hoping to inspire others to also embrace their queer identity.

For this photo essay, Huss visited the nightlife venues in Glasgow where he discovered his true self, highlighting the power these social safe spaces have to explore one’s identity.