For many LGBTQ+ people, nightlife spaces is where we find our tribe, express ourselves and come together with others like us.
Huss is an Egyptian artist who now lives in Glasgow. Through his performance art and photography, he has explored how LGBTQ+ spaces helped him reconcile his identity and embrace who he is.
His work raises awareness of the continued oppression Arabic LGBTQ+ people face in their home countries and across the world, hoping to inspire others to also embrace their queer identity.
For this photo essay, Huss visited the nightlife venues in Glasgow where he discovered his true self, highlighting the power these social safe spaces have to explore one’s identity.
“My first club performance was a pivotal moment in my life, due to the queer context of it, I received backlash from people back home with threats to be sent back to Egypt,” Huss explains.
“Instead of cancelling I created a masked persona for security reasons which also worked aesthetically. However, half way through the performance it struck me how much of a safe space I was in, especially seeing the audience so moved and captivated in my performance, I decided to continue the performance with no mask.
“From the perspective of a queer person of colour, it amazed me how I was able to navigate and shift from the censorship and oppression I grew up with to being so free and expressive in those very club spaces safely.
“Whilst the inspiration behind this is very personal, I want it to highlight safe spaces in Glasgow and honour any queer individual who feels censored or silenced.”
