How I learnt to finally say the L word

Gay woman. Homosexual woman. LGBTQ+. A WLW. I found a hundred different ways to avoid saying I’m a lesbian for 22 years. As a woman who has long been confident in her sexual identity, why has it taken me so long to say the L word?

As a teenager growing up, few of my peers were out and of those that were, none were women. The consensus amongst my classmates was that gay and a man was okay (according to 90s movies, all girls needed a gay best friend) but being a lesbian was just a bit ‘gross’.

In school, diversity seemed to be less of a fundamental pillar to becoming a young adult and more a topic to be crossed off in a single PSHE lesson. The relegation of LGBTQ+ life, culture, history and health to a one-off lesson in year 9 hardly made for an informed cohort of young people with the confidence to fully be themselves.

I was left entirely reliant on my family and on the media for representations of LGBTQ+ people. Too many representations of what a lesbian is are determined by those outside the community.