How can the Church of England become more inclusive?

I was delighted to be elected to represent the Diocese of London on the Church of England’s General Synod, as a lay member. The General Synod is effectively the Church of England’s parliament and consists of both clergy and lay members. The election results were announced in October and members are elected for a five-year term (a quinquennium).

Progress on LGBTQ+ inclusion within the Church of England remains slow, but it was inspiring speaking to five LGBTQ+ Christians to find out what their hopes are for the Church of England over the next five years.

Very Revd Joe Hawes, General Synod, Dean of St Edmundsbury:

“I hope and pray that the Church of England can take decisive steps towards the justice and mission which is the vision of a truly inclusive Church. The world left us behind years ago and nowadays young people are even less likely to come through our doors when they see us continuing to discriminate against LGBTQ+ sisters and brothers. There must be an end to the culture of ambiguity and repression, of silence, dishonesty and fear where clergy and church workers can’t be honest about who they love and we have to catch up with where God is calling us to be.

“We are going through a course of study and engagement called ‘Living in Love and Faith’ as part of which many of us have had to take a deep breath and tell our stories again. For many, this has not felt a safe experience, and the question remains: when the process comes to an end, what change will we see, what difference will it make? For those of us who have for decades lived with what feels like the last acceptable prejudice, change cannot come soon enough.”

Jayne Ozanne, General Synod, Laity, Oxford:

“The Church of England has some major decisions to make – the first of which is whether we are actually going to make a decision at all or whether we will just continue with unholy compromises, where we say one thing and do another. I am constantly amazed at the time and energy we spend talking about ‘winning people back’ in order to stop the Church’s decline, without recognising the obvious fact that many in our country want absolutely nothing to do with the Church of England because they think we are deeply hypocritical given the way we treat LGBTQ+ people.

“Currently, we LGBTQ+ church members are second class citizens – we are not, as Archbishop Justin Welby would have us believe, a ‘Church for all England’. As a result, many are leaving in their droves. And yet for the apparent sake of ‘unity’ the Church’s hierarchy refuses to make any changes! It’s deeply illogical, let alone an affront to the Gospel. We therefore need to urgently move to allowing decisions to be made by conscience – whether that be allowing LGBTQ+ people to make marriage vows before God, family and friends; or believing we should remain abstinent for life (which I personally believe is a very harmful teaching). God knows what will happen, literally.”