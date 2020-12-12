High-ranking Catholic official agrees with Pope Francis’s support for the LGBTQ+ community

“I completely agree”

In an unexpected move, the highest-ranking bishop of the Mexican Catholic Church has agreed with Pope Francis’s comments concerning the protection of LGBTQ+ parents and children.

In an interview with Reuters, Cardinal Carlos Aguiar showed support for the Roman pontiff and his LGBTQ+ comments that were featured in the 2019 documentary, Francesco.

In the film the Catholic leader – whose views concerning the LGBTQ+ community have been wildly inconsistent over the years – said same-sex couples should be “legally covered”.

Francis told filmmaker Evgeny Afineevsky that we “have to create a civil union law” and that “homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family,” adding: “I stood up for that.”

“They’re children of God and have a right to a family,” he continued. “Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it.”

Cardinal Aguiar echoed the same sentiments saying “I completely agree.”

The archbishop also revealed his thoughts on LGBTQ+ children being shunned from their families saying “That can’t be. It just can’t be.”

The pope’s acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community has constantly fluctuated over the years.

Back in 2018, Francis came under fire after shooting down the idea of LGBTQ+ people within the clergy, stating: “The issue of homosexuality is a very serious issue that must be adequately discerned from the beginning with the candidates.”