Here are the LGBTQ+ senators and legislators who made history in the 2020 US election

Meet the diverse LGBTQ+ political pioneers changing the face of American history in the 2020 election.

This year’s US election may have been more anxiety-inducing than any in recent memory, but among all the nail-biting drama we’re some history-making moments for LGBTQ+ candidates.

The 2020 US Election provided a number of first across numerous states, increasing representation for LGBTQ+ people in positions of power.

Here’s a breakdown of what we know so far:

Michele Rayner-Goolsby

Michele Rayner-Goolsby has become the first obama queer state legislator elected to Florida’s House of Representatives. In a statement following her victorious Democratic primary, the newly elected House representative said her win “represents a new day.”

Rayner-Goolsby contined to say: “We’ve run a campaign focused on putting people over politics and that’s rooted in a commitment to working with and for residents until the change they seek is a reality,” she said. “This win proves that this community is…tired [of] business as usual and ready for change, and I’m so grateful and humbled that the voters of District 70 have elected me to represent them in Tallahassee to move us closer to the change we all deserve.”

Y’all. It just hit me. I’m the first openly Black queer women ever elected in Florida-at any level. Our team was led by a Black woman. It was anchored by women and women of color. We won because we defined ourselves for ourselves. Brb- I’m crying now. — Michele Rayner-Goolsby (@micheleforfl) August 21, 2020

GOTV things in Manatee and Sarasota. I will continue making the case for @JoeBiden and our democratic down ballot candidates until November 3 at 7pm. #BidenHarris #vote pic.twitter.com/J6oiJFu5fG — Michele Rayner-Goolsby (@micheleforfl) November 1, 2020

Shevrin Jones

Shevrin Jones has also made history as the first openly LGBTQ+ state senator in Florida. While Jones did not face a Republican in the race, he did outperform Democratic opponents.

Jones came out in 2018 and has served in the House of Representatives since 2012. Posting online, the Florida senator thanked those who went out to vote. “I’m humbled to have earned the trust of the people of SD 35. I am looking forward to serving you in the Florida Senate. Thank you!”

Started the morning off voting with my Dad. #VOTE pic.twitter.com/NDsR98Atv1 — Shevrin Jones (@ShevrinJones) November 3, 2020

Taylor Small

Taylor Small is another name to make note of. Small has been announced as the first transgender state legislator in Vermont and will be the fifth transgender legislator in America.

Claiming 41% of the vote, Taylor Small Small ran as both a Democrat and a Progressive. Addressing her win, Small wants to use her new platform as a point of representation and change. “When you bring folks that have marginalised identities that aren’t typically seen in positions of power,” she said. “It allows those most impacted to be at the forefront of those bills, and understanding the legislation we are making goes beyond ourselves, but is truly community-oriented and focused.”