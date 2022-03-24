Here are the countries where it is still illegal to be LGBTQ+

It’s almost been 50 years since the American Psychiatric Association officially declassified homosexuality as a mental illness, yet there are still countries around the world that barbarically oppose – and at times, deny – the existence of LGBTQ+ people.

Although there’s been significant progress for LGBTQ+ issues in various global territories – such as same-sex marriage, protections in the workplace, the right to adopt and banning conversion therapy – 71 archaic countries continue to criminalise same-sex activity.

Even worse, there are 11 jurisdictions where being queer is punishable by death: Iran, Northern Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Brunei, Mauritania, Pakistan, Qatar and UAE.

It’s important to remember how far we’ve come but also, how far we have to go.⁠ See the full list of countries below that criminalise being LGBTQ+, and share this to remind others of the progress we still need to make.

Afghanistan

Algeria

Antigua & Barbuda

Bangladesh

Barbados

Brunei

Burundi

Cameroon

Chad

Comoros

Cook Islands

Dominica

Egypt

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

Ghana

Grenada

Guinea

Guyana

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Jamaica

Kenya

Kiribati

Kuwait

Lebanon

Liberia

Libya

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Mauritania