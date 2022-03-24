Memberships

Here are the countries where it is still illegal to be LGBTQ+

The fight for LGBTQ+ liberation is far from over.

WORDS BY HOLLIE WONG AND SAM DAMSHENAS

24th March 2022

It’s almost been 50 years since the American Psychiatric Association officially declassified homosexuality as a mental illness, yet there are still countries around the world that barbarically oppose – and at times, deny – the existence of LGBTQ+ people.

Although there’s been significant progress for LGBTQ+ issues in various global territories – such as same-sex marriage, protections in the workplace, the right to adopt and banning conversion therapy –  71 archaic countries continue to criminalise same-sex activity.

Even worse, there are 11 jurisdictions where being queer is punishable by death: Iran, Northern Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Brunei, Mauritania, Pakistan, Qatar and UAE.

It’s important to remember how far we’ve come but also, how far we have to go.⁠ See the full list of countries below that criminalise being LGBTQ+, and share this to remind others of the progress we still need to make.

  • Afghanistan
  • Algeria
  • Antigua & Barbuda
  • Bangladesh
  • Barbados
  • Brunei
  • Burundi
  • Cameroon
  • Chad
  • Comoros
  • Cook Islands
  • Dominica
  • Egypt
  • Eritrea
  • Eswatini
  • Ethiopia
  • Ghana
  • Grenada
  • Guinea
  • Guyana
  • Indonesia
  • Iran
  • Iraq
  • Jamaica
  • Kenya
  • Kiribati
  • Kuwait
  • Lebanon
  • Liberia
  • Libya
  • Malawi
  • Malaysia
  • Maldives
  • Mauritania

 

  • Mauritius
  • Morocco
  • Myanmar
  • Namibia
  • Nigeria
  • Oman
  • Pakistan
  • Palestine
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Qatar
  • Saint Kitts And Nevis
  • Saint Lucia
  • Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
  • Samoa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Senegal
  • Sierra Leone
  • Singapore
  • Solomon Islands
  • Somalia
  • South Sudan
  • Sri Lanka
  • Sudan
  • Syria
  • Tanzania
  • The Gambia
  • Togo
  • Tonga
  • Tunisia
  • Turkmenistan
  • Tuvalu
  • Uganda
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Uzbekistan
  • Yemen
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe

