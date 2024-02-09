Here are all the major Pride events taking place in 2024

From Berlin to Birmingham and Bangkok to Boston, this is a comprehensive list of key dates for all the major global Pride events taking place across 2024.

Last year was undeniably one of the biggest celebrations of LGBTQIA+ inclusion and acceptance around the world, with the queer community and its allies reportedly showing up, flags in hand, for over a thousand Pride events in 56 countries.

With various legislative attempts to erode the rights of LGBTQIA+ people, particularly trans people and drag queens, it has never been so important to show solidarity, continue to fight for equality and celebrate how far we’ve come. It’s also crucial that we continue to honour the LGBTQIA+ pioneers who paved the way for the rights we have today.

For more advice on how to plan your Pride trips, be sure to check out GAY TIMES’ new travel pillar @thisisoutmost.

Read ahead for the full list of Pride dates taking place around the world in 2024. This list will be updated over time.

Australasia

Adelaide, Australia TBA

Auckland, New Zealand 17 February

Brisbane, Australia TBA

Christchurch, New Zealand 15-31 March

Hamilton, New Zealand 7-20 April

SpringOUT (Canberra), Australia 2 November

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Australia 16 February – 3 March

Victoria (Melbourne), Australia 11 February

Wellington, New Zealand 1-17 March

Western Australia (Perth), Australia TBA

Africa

Cape Town, South Africa 2 March

Johannesburg, South Africa 26 October

Asia

Bangkok Pride, Thailand 1 June

Hanoi, Vietnam TBA

Hong Kong TBA

Manila, Philippines TBA

Mumbai, India 3 February

Osaka, Japan TBA

Singapore 24 June

Taiwan 26 October

Tokyo, Japan 19-21 April

Europe

Athens, Greece TBA

Amsterdam, Netherlands 27 July – 4 August

Antwerp, Belgium 7-11 August

Baltic (Riga, Latvia) 6-15 June

Barcelona, Spain TBA

Belgrade, Serbia September 2-7

Berlin. Germany 27 July

Benidorm, Spain TBA

Brussels, Belgium 18 May

Budapest, Hungary 22 June

Copenhagen, Denmark 10-18 August

Cork, Ireland TBA

Dublin, Ireland 29 June

EuroPride (Thessaloniki, Greece) 21-29 June

Frankfurt, Germany 8-11 August

Helsinki, Finland 24-30 June

Ibiza, Spain 7-15 June

Limerick, Ireland 13 July

Ljubljana, Slovenia 15 June

Luxembourg 6-14 July

Madrid, Spain 28 June – 6 July

Malmo, Sweden 3-6 July

Marseille, France TBC

Martigny, Switzerland 19-20 July

Maspalomas, Gran Canaria 8 May

Maspalomas, Gran Canaria: Winter Pride 4-10 November

Munich, Germany 8-23 June

Oslo, Norway 21-29 June

Paris, France 29 June

Prague, Czechia 5-11 August

Reykjavik, Iceland 6-11 August

Rome, Italy 15 June

Sofia, Bulgaria 22 June

​​Torremolinos, Spain 26 May – 2 June

Valletta, Malta 6-15 September

Vienna, Austria 25 May – 9 June

Zurich, Switzerland TBA

UK

Aberystwyth 20 April

Belfast 19-28 July

Birmingham 25 May

Bourne Free (Bournemouth) 5-6 July

Brighton 3-4 August

Brighton Trans+ Pride TBA

Bristol 29 June-14 July

Cambridge 15 June

Canterbury 8-9 June

Cardiff 22-23 June

Chester 17 August

Derby 14 September

Doncaster 10 August

Dundee 15 June

Edinburgh 22 June

Exeter TBA

Essex Pride (Chelmsford) 22 June

Falmouth 27 April

Foyle Pride (Derry) 15-25 August

Grampian Pride (Aberdeen) 25 May

Swansea 18 May

Surrey TBA

Suffolk Pride (Ipswich) 8 June

Mardi Gla (Glasgow) 20 July

Margate 10 August

Newquay 20 July

Northern Pride (Newcastle) 20-21 July

Norwich 27 July

Notts Pride (Hockley) 27 July

Oxford 8 June

Leeds 21 July

Leicester 31 August

Lincoln 17 August

Liverpool TBA

London 29 June

London Trans+ Pride 27 July

Manchester 23-26 August

Manchester Trans+ Pride 4 August

Plymouth 22 June

Sheffield 22 June

St Ives 5 October

Trans+ Pride Scotland, Kilmarnock 30 March

UK Black Pride TBA

North America

Acapulco, Mexico TBA

Ashbury Park, New Jersey 2 June

Atlanta, Georgia 12-13 October

Baltimore, Maryland 10-16 June

Birmingham, Alabama 9 June

Boston, Massachusetts 8 June

Calgary, Alberta TBA

Casper, Wyoming TBA

Chicago, Illinois 30 June

Columbus, Ohio 15 June

Dallas, Texas 1-2 June

Denver, Colorado 22-23 June

Guadalajara, Mexico 15 June

Havana, Cuba 9-19 May

Honolulu, Hawaii 19 October

Kansas City, Missouri 7-9 June

Key West, Florida 5-9 June

Las Vegas, Nevada TBA

Little Rock, Arkansas TBA

Mexico City, Mexico 26 June-1 July

Miami Beach, Florida 13-14 April

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 6-8 June

Montreal, Quebec TBA

New Orleans, Louisiana 7-9 June

New York City, New York 30 June

Tampa, Florida 23 March

Toronto, Ontario TBA

San Francisco, California 29-30 June

St Louis Black Pride, Missouri 15-18 August

Orlando, Florida 12 April

San Salvador, El Salvador TBA

Seattle, Washington 30 June

Springfield, Illinois 18 May

Sacramento, California 8-9 June

Nashville, Tennessee 22-23 June

Philly Black Pride, Pennsylvania 25-28 April

Phoenix, Arizona 19-20 October

Portland, Oregon 20-21 July

PrideFete, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic TBA

Provincetown, Massachusetts 31 May-June 2

Rhode Island 15 June

Puerto Rico, San Juan 23 June

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico TBA

Pittsburgh, Pensylvannia 31 May-2 June

Vancouver Winter Pride, British Columbia 2-24 February

Victoria, British Columbia June 27 June-7 July

Washington D.C. 31 May- 9 June

Washington D.C. Black Pride 24-27 May

West Hartford, Connecticut 22 June

Winnipeg, Manitoba 1-2 June

South America

Bogota, Colombia 29 June

Buenos Aires, Argentina TBA

Brasilia, Brazil 24 June-9 July

Lima, Peru 29 June

Montevideo, Uruguay TBA

Santiago, Chile TBA

Sao Paulo, Brazil 2 June

Sao Paulo Trans + Pride, Brazil 31 May