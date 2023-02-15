Heartstopper star Kit Connor has spoken out against making “harmful” assumptions about someone’s sexuality based on how they look or act.

In a reaction video filmed alongside his co-star Joe Locke for British GQ, the two watched a scene from the hit series where Nick Nelson (Connor) confronts his homophobic bully Harry Greene (Cormac Hyde-Corrin) at the cinema.

Discussing the moment, Kit said: “There are many ways to view masculinity in Heartstopper.

“The idea that you can tell someone’s sexuality based on the way that they look, the way that they talk, the way that they walk, the way that they dress, is quite frankly ridiculous and it’s really quite harmful.”

He added that “one of the strongest messages” Heartstopper sends to viewers is that making these assumptions is completely “wrong”.

Kit’s words come just a few months after he was subjected to speculation about his own sexuality as he faced accusations of so-called ‘queerbaiting’.

He eventually returned to Twitter in October to respond to the allegations and wrote: “Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

Heartstopper will soon return for a second season

Heartstopper was met with critical acclaim as soon as the first season arrived on Netflix, with viewers watching 23,940,000 hours of the show during its first full week on the platform.

It was quickly renewed for a second and third season back in May and it seems that fans may not have to wait too long for its return, as on 22 September it was confirmed that production on the new episodes had already started.

All of the show’s lead cast members will be returning, including Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood and Jenny Walser, as well as the aforementioned Joe and Kit.

Heartstopper is streaming now on Netflix, with a release date for its second season yet to be confirmed.

You can watch the trailer below or by clicking here.