Healing and community in a post-lockdown world

When I was asked to join the GAY TIMES team as Contributing Editor, my answer was a resounding “YES!” Since curating the Gaysians issue of the magazine back in 2018 and writing about incredible music artists in the LGBTQ+ community along with some Apple Music playlist curation, I’ve enjoyed the freedom of bringing a breadth of intersections and skills to a platform and team that have welcomed me with open arms. Now more than ever, it is crucial that those of us from marginalised groups work together to build alliances and enjoy mutual growth and healing, if we are to build the world we want to see.

There is no denying that these unprecedented times have brought about a pressure that is forcing us all to review and change the way we live and survive in the world. Not only are we in the midst of a global pandemic, forcing us into isolation or into challenging living circumstances, but as a result of this, we are now shifting our lens onto how we deconstruct oppressive systems. The system of racial hierarchy and in particular the oppression of Black people globally is finally receiving an increasingly united focus to overcome its toxic grip on society. We were all born into a system of white supremacy and anti-blackness. Until we can admit we all have inner work and active learning to do (without asking for our learning to be yet again the labour of Black people) we’ve learned nothing.

Many of us are drawn to make a difference and contribute to positive change whilst grappling with a feeling of powerlessness. Can we unbind the system that has kept us blind before we are drawn back into its clutches? If a pandemic cannot force us to see ourselves, what will? What will come next? Activism is a daily and, as the word denotes, ‘active’ stance to learn, grow, build community and shift society for the better. This work always starts from within. Racism is the most unjust violation of human rights, before even misogyny and homophobia because it operates at so many intricate levels that most of us aren’t even aware of our own participation in it. Race is the first of a series of themes that I’ll be exploring on this platform over the coming weeks and months.