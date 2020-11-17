Having diversity at Tesco makes our business stronger

At Tesco, inclusion means that Everyone’s Welcome. Everyone is to be treated fairly and with respect. By valuing individuality and uniqueness, we create a sense of belonging.​ We always want our colleagues to feel they can be themselves at work and we are committed to helping them be at their best.

We have five UK colleague networks, including LGBTQ+ at Tesco, which supports colleagues with mentoring, career development and support when they need it most, helping them in feeling comfortable and confident to be themselves at work. The network brings together colleagues across our stores, centres and offices in a safe environment – providing them with a place where they can be themselves, and seek advice or confidential support on matters that are important to them.

One of our Customer Assistants has found the network invaluable in bringing their true self to work. “I enjoy working at Tesco and feel it’s one of the first jobs where I can openly be myself. There are other colleagues who are openly gay and I look to them as role models – they are professional in the work they do and are respected by their colleagues. I feel inspired by them and the network to be able to be myself which I have never been able to do in any other job I have had.”

We want everyone to feel welcome at Tesco, no matter who they are or where they are in their career journey with us. One Store Manager adds: “I only came out last year, but I realise retrospectively that I’ve always been safe in Tesco and elated that I can actually bring my authentic self to work.

“Everyone around me has been amazing. I thought there would be lots of questions, judgements and shock – I thought wrong, and this massive thing for me was a tiny thing for everyone else. They were happy I was happy, and it’s given me so much confidence and a desire to be able to support others be themselves at work. It’s an aspiration that every colleague can be themselves and celebrate who they are. I made this aspiration my reality a year ago and wish I had had the courage to do it sooner.

“Tesco has supported me with fully open arms: my decisions and actions define me, not who I love. I am proud to say who I am, and I am so much happier to actually own it.”

As well as supporting our colleagues, Tesco also works across and supports the LGBTQ+ community on a number of different initiatives. We are a long-standing supporter of Pride events across the UK each year, celebrating and standing alongside those who are equally committed to diversity and inclusion. In 2016, we sold F&F t-shirts designed by our customers and colleagues, featuring quotes on what Pride means to them.