Harry Styles says labelling his sexuality is an “outdated” concept

Harry Styles has opened up about why he thinks “not having to label everything” when it comes to sexuality is so important.

The former One Direction star has frequently been subjected to tabloid discussion surrounding his identity because of his support for the LGBTQ+ community, what he wears and some of his song’s lyrics.

Looking back at how this culture used to define celebrities through the way they were treated, Styles said now is “a moment of reflection.”

“You look back, especially now there’s all the documentaries, like the Britney [Spears] documentary, and you watch how people were abused in that way, by that system, especially women,” he continued. “You recall articles from not even five years ago, and you’re like, I can’t even believe that was written.”

The 28-year-old shared that this has made him question the idea of privacy and what he should and should not make public – particularly when it comes to his sexuality.

“I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience; it’s mine,” he told Better Homes & Gardens.

“The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn’t matter, and it’s about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you’re checking.”

Styles recently released his brand new single, As It Was, ahead of his upcoming album, Harry’s House.

The song has so far spent three weeks at the top spot of the Official UK Singles Chart, making it his longest-running solo number one single in the country.