Growing up trans and working class, Trans Day of Remembrance is a time to reflect

This Trans Day of Remembrance is a time to remember those we’ve lost. It’s also a time to reflect on how different things could be. I’m sharing my truth as a working class, trans young person so the future can be different.

Growing up LGBTQ+ is not an experience you can homogenise to the whole community. Many things will shape our experiences. For me, one of the biggest factors in my journey was where that journey was taking place.

I grew up in a small town in the North East of England. It was the quintessential working class northern life. Industries built around coal mining and ship building closed down in recent enough memory that the working class adults in my life still remembered booming trades and comfortable lifestyles, and now harboured a bitter distrust of the government that had shut them down.

My friends and I would play among the abandoned shipyards along the river Wear, and school trips took us down mines that had been operational only twenty years before, and miner’s slang remained common jargon for us all.

I had a happy childhood all told, surrounded by friends and loved by my family – but growing up in an area so heavily rooted in working-class tradition undoubtably impacted my journey as a young LGBTQ+ person.

During my childhood, the predominant mindset throughout the North East was still very much one of traditional manual labour and its resulting cultural expectations. It was not expected that children would do A-Levels or go to university. It was not expected that young lads would do anything other than finish school at 16 and take an apprenticeship to become perhaps a bricklayer, a joiner, a mechanic.