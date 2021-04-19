Growing up in Russia, I know how important it is for schools to support LGBTQ+ young people

My story as a bisexual woman has a fairly unremarkable beginning. Like many before her, teenage me realised she had a crush on an actress (specifically Jenna Coleman), penned a couple of short stories featuring two women flirting with each other, and questioned how she felt about her female best friend. Unfortunately, none of these were things I could share with those around me at the time.

I grew up in Russia – a country rightfully known for its rich culture, beautiful language and cold winters, but not for having a positive record on LGBTQ+ rights. In 2013, when I was 14 years old, a law prohibiting ”propaganda of non-traditional sexual relationships to minors” was passed.

Similar to Section 28 in the UK, this legislation meant that my teachers were not free to tell us that LGBTQ+ people even existed, but my classmates weren’t stopped from making as many homophobic remarks as they wished. Meanwhile, politicians and news presenters would insist that being gay was a choice or a (completely unacceptable) lifestyle, and attending a Pride march carried the risk of arrest.

So I decided to keep my sexuality a secret – after all, no one could judge me for something they did not know about. But between the worry of someone finding out and the desire to be accepted for who I actually was, it was not the easiest of secrets to keep. As eloquently put by Taylor Swift, “long story short, it was a bad time”.

I was 16 when my family moved to the UK. My sixth form was in many ways different to my school in Moscow – older brown buildings instead of brand new multi-coloured ones and a strict black uniform instead of a business-style dress code. It also had something my first school did not: a Pride club. Every other Friday lunchtime a student, member of staff or someone from outside the school would come in to speak about something to do with the LGBTQ+ community – this could be their experience of being Muslim and transgender, or a brief talk on the history of same-sex marriage in the UK.