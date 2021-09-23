Group of friends ‘whipped and hit with belts’ in apparent homophobic attack

Three men were whipped with belts and violently attacked in what is being treated as a homophobic hate crime.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said the incident occurred on George Street at 3:40am on 19 September.

The victims, who are all in their 20s, were walking together in Oxford, England after a night out before being targeted by a group of men.

One member of the trio has been hospitalised after being whipped and left with a serious cut to his forehead.

The police representative confirmed that verbal homophobic abuse was shouted at the men before the situation escalated to the culprits whipping and beating the three men with belts.

One teenager has been arrested on suspicion of assault and affray and an investigation into what happened is ongoing.

“One victim received a laceration to his forehead and required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.”