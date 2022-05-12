Greece bans LGBTQ+ ‘conversion therapy’ for minors

Greece banned so-called ‘conversion therapy’ for minors as part of a wider effort to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ people in the country.

The bill, which has been approved by Greece’s parliament, states that those caught illegally performing ‘conversion therapy’ could face fines and time in prison.

Speaking to parliament last week, Thanos Plevris, the country’s Health Minister, said: “There were some false treatments that stated that when a minor has chosen a different sexual orientation, his parents could supposedly proceed with ‘treatments’ for this child to ‘return to normality’.”

“Obviously these treatments not only are not a therapy but they are not supported scientifically,” he added.

Those carrying out ‘conversion therapy’ will now need a person’s explicit consent to do so, Reuters reported.

Greece’s new law also bans advertising these practices.

A national strategy on reforms promoting gender equality has also been drafted by the government and will run until at least 2025.

‘Conversion therapy’ is typically defined as any attempt at changing a person’s sexuality or gender identity, often involving techniques such as electroshock therapy or prayer.

It has been widely condemned by health experts all over the world, with some comparing it to torture.

Among these are the National Health Service, World Health Organisation, World Psychiatric Association and the United Nations.