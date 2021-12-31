Golden Girls legend Betty White dies, age 99

Betty White has passed away, just 17 days before her milestone 100th birthday.

According to TMZ, who broke the tragic news, the pop icon passed away at her home just before 9.30am on Friday.

One of the most beloved figures in the entertainment industry, White’s incredible career spanned over nine decades – earning her a Guinness World Record in 2018.

The star memorably became one of the first female entertainers to make their mark in front of and behind the camera, and she was the first woman to produce a sitcom (Life with Elizabeth). This ultimately led to her being named honorary Mayor of Hollywood in 1955.

Known as a panellist on numerous American game shows – which earned her the title of “The First Lady of Game Shows” – White memorably became the first woman to receive the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host for Just Men! in 1983.

However, White was best known for her seven-year stint as the loveable Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls. The NBC sitcom is widely recognised as one of the greatest and most influential shows of all time. For her work on the beloved series, White won a Primetime Emmy Award.

Her other achievements include seven other Emmy Awards in various categories, three American Comedy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Grammy Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A long-time supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, White previously said: “I don’t know how people can get so anti-something. Mind your own business, take care of your affairs, and don’t worry about other people so much.”

Thank you for being a friend, Betty ❤️