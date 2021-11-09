GMB’s Susanna Reid apologises for asking lesbian couple: “Who wants to be mum?”

Susanna Reid apologised to a lesbian couple after asking them who wants to “be mum” on Good Morning Britain.

On the 9 November episode of the ITV breakfast show, Reid spoke to Megan and Whitney Bacon-Evans who have been together for 13 years.

According to The Guardian, the couple has accused their local fertility branch (Frimley CCG) of discrimination due to their sexuality, something that Frimley CCG firmly denies.

The influencers, who have over 200,000 followers across their social media channels, filed a petition last November requesting equal treatment after reading about the restrictive rules.

Under the current IVF guidelines, same-sex couples and single women are required to pay for 12 intrauterine inseminations to “prove” medical infertility.

These tests can potentially cost £30,000 or more before the remaining fees are covered by the NHS.

These requirements significantly differ from that of heterosexual couples, who are asked to attempt to conceive for two years.

During their discussion with Reid about hopefully becoming parents, the presenter asked: “What are your dreams, what are your hopes? Who wants to be mum? How many children would you like to have?”

“Well, we both want to be mum,” Megan stated.