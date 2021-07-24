Gina Ortiz Jones and Shawn Skelly make LGBTQ+ history with Senate confirmation

In a massive step for LGBTQ+ rights, the US Senate has confirmed two LGBTQ+ nominees to the Department of Defense.

Gina Ortiz Jones and Shawn Skelly have both officially started their respective positions in the defense apartment.

Jones was confirmed as the undersecretary of the Air Force. This has made her the first out lesbian to hold the position through all branches of the military.

She has also become the first woman of colour to be an undersecretary for any military branch.

Skelly is set to serve as the assistant secretary of defense for readiness which makes her the first transgender position to hold the position. She is also the highest-ranking out trans defense official.

The two were both approved with unanimous consent during the confirmation hearings back in June.

Since the news broke, many LGBTQ+ activists have praised Jones’ and Kelly’s groundbreaking achievement.

In a statement, the president and CEO of the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute, Annise Parker, said the confirmation was “powerful.”

“Gina and Shawn served their country when living openly could result in discharge and a lost career, so their ascension to key leadership positions is a powerful moment for those service members who served or continued to serve in silence,” she exclaimed.