Ghana’s leaked bill looks to ban LGBTQ+ activism and medical care for trans people

A new anti-LGBTQ+ bill has been proposed to the Ghana Parliament and if passed queer people can face up to ten years in jail.

The archaic legislation, also known as the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, was confirmed to be real by political officials after the document leaked online Friday (24 July).

“The object of the bill is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values; proscribe and related activities; proscribe propaganda of advocacy for or promotion of LGBTTQQIAAOP+ and related activities,” the draft stated.

Under the potential bill, people who advocate for LGBTQ+ rights or “holds out” for the queer community can face a three to five-year prison sentence.

The legislation goes on to criminalise anyone providing medical care for transgender people or a person undergoing gender-affirming surgery.

Media companies would also be affected by the proposed bill. If any LGBTQ+ content is organisations can face legal penalties.

Back in March, Samuel Nartey George – a member of the parliament – took to Facebook and revealed plans to create the leaked anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

“We took our ‘fight’ to uphold our traditions, culture and religious beliefs to the next level,” he said.

“We have taken a stance and announced our intention to present a Private Members Bill to expressly criminalise and ban the advocacy and act of homosexuality in all its current and future forms.

“The proposed Bill would strengthen and augment existing legislation on the subject. We owe it to ourselves and the people of Ghana to uphold that which gives us our identity as a people.”