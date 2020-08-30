Germany may make it easier for lesbian couples to co-parent

The new process will remove a lengthy adoption process.

Lawmakers in Germany are proposing a new law that will make it easier for women in same-sex relationships to have full custody and legal rights over a child. Currently, the non-biological mother of the child has to go through a lengthy adoption process.

The legislation will only cover women in same-sex relationships, and will not carry over for men in same-sex relationships.

Writing about the proposed law on her website, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht, said: “The diversity of our society is reflected in the families: Children grow up in blended families or with parents who are not married to each other or who live in same-sex relationships. The law must react to these diverse forms of family coexistence.”

Deutsche Welle reports Lambrecht adding that “in future be able to have another woman as a mother in addition to the mother of birth, without having to go through an elaborate adoption procedure.”

Arguing why men in same-sex relationships wouldn’t be included in the new law, she said: “We want to adhere to the principle that the first parental place is reserved for the biological mother who gave birth to the child. Her presence is a basic requirement. Therefore, for male couples the only option left is adoption.”