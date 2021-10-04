German car park announces “diversity spaces” for LGBTQ+ community

A car park company in Germany has showcased its support of the LGBTQ+ community with a brand new set of “diversity” parking spaces.

Created by Hanauer Parkhaus GmbH (HPG), the inclusive spaces were unveiled within a parking structure in Hanau, Germany – 15 miles east of Frankfurt.

The walls of the spaces have been painted with a rainbow flag and are reserved for people in the LGBTQ+ and migrant communities.

The three spots are also located near the exit of the large parking structure.

In a statement, local councillor Thomas Morlock explained that the inclusive gesture was made to protect and secure public spaces for queer and migrant drivers.

He also said the spots were created to set a “conspicuously colourful symbol” for ”diversity and tolerance.”

In an effort to monitor the activity, security cameras have been placed near the spaces.

The parking measure comes a few weeks after the country announced compensation for LGBTQ+ individuals who were persecuted under Paragraph 175.