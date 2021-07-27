Georgia’s LGBTQ+ community living in fear after violence

Nino, a 25-year-old lesbian from Georgia, no longer feels at ease when she leaves the house. Since violence forced a Pride march to be cancelled earlier this month, she is afraid of being verbally abused or chased in the street.

Reports of hate crimes have risen in the wake of the violence of July 5, when anti-Pride protesters assaulted journalists and stormed activists’ offices, and some LGBTQ+ Georgians say they are now living in fear.

“Things have changed. Life is no longer as simple as it once was,” Nino, 25, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, said from the home she shares with her partner in the capital, Tbilisi.

“You’re more afraid that someone on the street will chase you and hurl abuse at you. You can no longer be so cheerful. You have an inner fear. It’s as if some tragedy is coming to you,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The homophobic violence that halted a planned “March for Dignity” has also raised political tensions in the former Soviet country as it prepares for an October local election – sparking protest rallies and scuffles in parliament.

The Caucasus nation has witnessed a cultural clash between liberal forces and religious conservatives over the past decades as it has modernised and introduced progressive reforms in an effort to move closer to the European Union.

Much of the anger directed at the government this month has focused on the death of a cameraman who was attacked while covering the anti-LGBTQ+ demonstrations.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has rejected calls to resign from rights activists and opposition parties, who have accused his government of emboldening hate groups and failing to protect journalists and LGBTQ+ supporters.

In the run-up to the Pride events, Garibashvili said holding the LGBTQ+ march was “not reasonable” because most Georgians opposed it, and has since described the cancelled event as a “provocation” organised by the opposition.

Over the weekend, posters depicting opposition figures and the head of Tbilisi Pride under a rainbow splattered with blood sprang up across the capital.

It was not clear who was behind the posters, which carried the slogan “No to Nazis, No to evil”.