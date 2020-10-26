Georgette Gomez could become the first queer Latina congresswoman in US history

The Californian Democrat is focused on addressing immigration issues, affordable housing and healthcare.

Georgette Gomez is the president of the San Diego City Council. Growing up not too far from Mexico, Gomez is all too familiar with what it’s like to fight for what you believe in. Her parents, both undocumented, worked multiple jobs to make ends meet all while raising a small family. Now, the candidate is taking the hardworking lessons she learned as a child and using them to try and transform the American political playing field.

Speaking to NBC News, the 43-year-old opened up about her political ambitions, with a focus on immigration reform and environmental issues.

“It’s something that I’ve been fighting for and will continue to push forward, to defend immigrants, to defend immigrant rights, to move this country to start addressing comprehensive immigration reform,” she said.

Gomez was elected to the city council in 2016 and appointed as president two years later. During her run, the city councilwoman has been endorsed by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC), Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Senator Bernie Sanders.

In an effort to make amenities and rights more accessible to the everyday user, Gomez introduced ordinance against landlords making it illegal for them discriminate against renters who reply on federal housing assistance or those who attempt to force evictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gomez was proud of her achievement, saying: “Our state, our city, our nation should be inclusive of all our community members, and they should be allowed to live wherever they are able to find a home that they can afford.”