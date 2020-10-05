Ms Taylor, who identifies as female and uses female pronouns, had worked as an engineer for JLR in Warwickshire for almost 20 years. Taylor started identifying as gender-fluid in 2017 and previously identified as male.

In 2018, Ms Taylor resigned from her role at JLR and took the company to a tribunal arguing she had endured sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace based off her gender reassignment and sexual orientation.

Following the hearing, Ms Taylor’s barrister, Robin White, presented a statement on the success of the tribunal: “The claimant is very pleased and also about the fact that the case could make a difference in the future.

“Hopefully that will mean others may not suffer difficulties in the workplace as she did.