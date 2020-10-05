A gender-fluid engineer has won £180,000 in compensation in a gender discrimination tribunal case against Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).
Rose Taylor brought claims against JLR stating she has suffered harassment, discrimination because of her gender reassignment and bullying in the workplace, as well as a lack of professional support. Ms Taylor is the first gender-fluid UK citizen to win a discrimination case based on gender reassignment.
Ms Taylor, who identifies as female and uses female pronouns, had worked as an engineer for JLR in Warwickshire for almost 20 years. Taylor started identifying as gender-fluid in 2017 and previously identified as male.
In 2018, Ms Taylor resigned from her role at JLR and took the company to a tribunal arguing she had endured sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace based off her gender reassignment and sexual orientation.
Following the hearing, Ms Taylor’s barrister, Robin White, presented a statement on the success of the tribunal: “The claimant is very pleased and also about the fact that the case could make a difference in the future.
“Hopefully that will mean others may not suffer difficulties in the workplace as she did.
“She has been vindicated in the case, by the award given, she has shown horrible things happened in workplace and is pleased to move on in life.”
According to the BBC, executive HR director at JLR apologised to Ms Taylor for “the experiences she had during her employment with us”.
He later continued, saying: “We continue to strive to improve in this area and we respect the outcome of the case.
“Jaguar Land Rover does not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We are committed to creating an environment where everyone can flourish, where our employees feel listened to, understood, supported and valued equally.”