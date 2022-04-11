GAY TIMES and SKITTLES® to host Eurovision party at The Clapham Grand

GAY TIMES is teaming up with SKITTLES® to host a fabulous, large-scale screening event for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

For one night only, we want to show everyone what it feels like to be a Eurovision champion with a winners-themed bash. Disappointment is a common feeling when it comes to Eurovision, but mark our words: there will be no losers at this party!

Taking place 14 May, the extravaganza will include guest performances from a wide array of LGBTQ+ talent, including some of the fiercest entertainers in London’s drag and cabaret scenes, with many more surprises along the way.

Guests will be seated at their tables to witness the Eurovision Song Contest from start to finish on a 25ft screen and concert style system, while enjoying a selection of street food vendors, two fully stocked bars and lots of SKITTLES® sweets.

After the show, GAY TIMES and SKITTLES® will throw a huge celebratory event with giveaways, balloon drops and Eurovision props – the whole works!

Not only that, there will be a DJ and a soundtrack of some of the most iconic (and camp) Eurovision hits from the past. Yes, Euphoria – Loreen, not Zendaya – will be on rotation. Let’s celebrate each other, rather than the nations we come from.

The event will take place at The Clapham Grand, one of London’s oldest and most iconic venues. Known as a quintessential space for LGBTQ+ people and people of colour, the Grand first opened in 1900 as The New Grand Theatre of Varieties.

Over the past century, the venue has played host to legendary stars such as Charlie Chaplin, George Clinton, Girls Aloud, Oasis and The Verve, as well as Sink the Pink and a plethora of queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Tickets for GAY TIMES and SKITTLES®’s Eurovision party are free in return for a £10 donation to Switchboard. Tickets are available on Dice.FM.

Last year, GAY TIMES collaborated with SKITTLES®, as well as Switchboard and QUEER BRITAIN, for the ‘Recolour the Rainbow’ campaign to acknowledge and celebrate those who have come before us in the fight for LGBTQ+ liberation.

We also teamed up with the organisation and Switchboard for a Pride campaign to overcome self-isolation and social distancing throughout the pandemic by enabling people to send Letters Filled with Pride to family and friends all over the UK.

More recently, SKITTLES® partnered with GAY TIMES on our 2021 Honours Ceremony, which celebrated the individuals and organisations who have had a profound effect on the lives of LGBTQ+ people throughout the past year.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will take place in Turin, Italy, following the country’s victory last year with Måneskin’s smash hit Zitti e buoini. Two semi-finals will be held on 10 and 12 May, with the final on 14 May.

It was recently confirmed that Sam Ryder will represent the United Kingdom. The singer is well known on social media, having more than 12 million followers on TikTok alone.

Following his announcement, Ryder said: “Having been a fan of Eurovision since I was a kid, I am so honoured to have been presented with the opportunity to sing at an event alongside some of Europe’s most talented creatives, performers and songwriters.

“I hope to sing my head off in a way the UK can be proud of, and to showcase a song I wrote with my friends last summer makes the whole experience even more special. See you in Turin legends!”

Ryder is set to perform his song Space Man, which previously went viral on the video sharing app. He will take on the challenge following two consecutive years of the UK placing last in the competition.

You can purchase tickets for GAY TIMES and SKITTLES® Eurovision bash here.