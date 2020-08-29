Gay Polish couple unfurl Pride flag outside of the Vatican asking the Pope for help

Dawid Mycek and Jakub Kwiecinski travelled to the Vatican to ask the Pope for help against Poland’s homophobia.

A gay Polish couple, Dawid Mycek and Jakub Kwiecinski, have travelled to the Vatican and unfurled a Pride flag calling for help. They hope that the Pope may assist them in condemning the wave of homophobia that is currently enveloping Poland.

The couple unfurled the Pride flag during the Pope’s Angelus Prayer, which is held at St. Peter’s Basilica, and returned to St. Peter’s Square during the week in an attempt to have their message heard.

The couple have previously protested against Poland’s homophobia by using rainbow face masks. They received an overwhelmingly positive reaction for their activism, but have also been subjected to homophobic abuse for promoting a “homosexual plague.”

Writing about their decision to fly the flag, the couple said on Instagram: “Our big rainbow flag flew proudly for several dozen minutes, and on it a large inscription HELP. Because if Pope Francis himself wears a rainbow cross and says: ‘It doesn’t matter that you are gay! God loves you as you are’, it’s time for the Polish Church to teach the same thing, which still fuels hatred against LGBT people.

“We were amazed how many Catholics from different countries approached us with words of support. Nobody felt offended by the rainbow, the police did not chase us out, and when we were alone in the square an hour longer, one of the priests came to us, offered water and listened to what we had to say.

They added: “We also used the LGBT discussion panel we’re attending to report on Poland! Because the rainbow does not offend!”