Gay man knocked unconscious and brutally beaten in homophobic hate crime

A gay man has a spinal cord injury, fractured eye socket and broken nose after being targeted in a homophobic hate crime.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

The attack took place just off the pier of a city park in San Diego, California at around 9:30pm on 12 September.

Gersson Saavedra remembers very little about his ordeal and remains in the hospital as he recovers from his injuries.

“I was at the pier over by Cesar Chavez Park in Barrio Logan,” Saavedra told NBC San Diego. “When we were leaving the event I fell behind my friends, Martin and Sunny.”

Saavedra’s friends are helping him piece together what happened on the night of the attack.

He continued: “My friend said that these two guys asked me for a lighter.

“By the time they like turned around, I was getting, you know, punched.

“I was basically hitting the floor at that point.”

Homophobic slurs such as f****t were shouted at the victim during the incident before the two culprits fled the scene.

“First thing I remember when I woke on the hospital bed is that one of the doctors asked me if I was gay,” Saavedra added.

“I was like, that’s such a weird question to ask, but I said of course. And he was like, ‘Okay, you were a victim of a hate crime.’”