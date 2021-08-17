Gay couple left bloodied and beaten in horrendous homophobic attack in Birmingham’s Gay Village

On August 14, Partners, Rob and Patrick, from Bicester, Oxfordshire, were in Birmingham for a friend’s housewarming party and, later that evening decided to celebrate in the famed Gay Village.

The pair left Missing Bar where they had initiated a light-hearted conversation with a group of men carrying balloons.

After joking about whether the balloon was for a birthday, the group of four men, who were in a black SUV, retaliated in an aggressive manner and started physically assaulting Rob and Patrick.

“They did not like that and went into all sort of foul language, including homophobic slurs directed at us,” the pair told the BBC.

Patrick tried to record the assailants on his phone, but the attackers stole his phone and pushed him to the ground before fleeing the scene. His partner told the BBC he found it “shocking that would happen in 2021”.

After beating the men, the attackers drove away in their SUV with Patrick’s phone. A friend of the pair tried to retrieve it from an open window but was dragged along by the car, which led to foot injuries.

Rob ran chased down the group in their SUV and confronted them while stopped at traffic lights. The group of men got out of the car and started to brutally beat Rob with glass bottles while shouting homophobic slurs.

Rob recalled the men calling him a “f****t” as they attacked him, but his recollection of much of the attack is “hazy”, Pink News reports.

A wave of support has been shared following the news of Rob and Patrick’s horrific violent assault.