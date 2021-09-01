A gay couple were not allowed to hire a wedding venue after an owner told them they do not cater to same-sex relationships.

Mike Gill said that he and his partner, Coty Heaton, thought they had found the perfect place to get married when they discovered the Barn in the Bend – a rustic wedding venue in Nashville, Tennessee.

However, things quickly took an odd turn when Gill began exchanging emails with the venue’s owner, Jackie Daniel.

Daniel had sent the couple a proposal for their big day on 31 August, which featured a note at the bottom that read, “We offer same-sex marriage ceremonies only.”

“If this looks like something that would work for you let me know and we will be glad to set up a tour,” the email said.

Just over an hour later, the couple allegedly received a bizarre follow-up from Daniel who began questioning whether or not Gill is in a same-sex relationship.

“I am not sure but I believe I remember you calling me last week,” the second email read. “Did you mention that your partner was a ‘he’ if I’m wrong I’m sorry.”

It continued: “However, I don’t want to waste your time since we do not offer same-sex marriages here.”

The message came complete with a brand new signature at the bottom, though this time it said the exact opposite to what had been there just 60 minutes earlier.

“We do not offer same-sex marriage ceremonies,” Daniel’s new signature said.