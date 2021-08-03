Gay couple brutally beaten and robbed as onlookers watched

Two men were left horrifically injured after a group of men viciously targeted the pair in a suspected homophobic attack.

The incident occurred on Leith Street around 9.20 pm on Friday (June 30), according to Edinburgh News. The victims of the attack are believed to be a married couple and have suffered severe injuries with one of them requiring hospital attention.

Edinburgh News reported four men were seen kicking and spitting the men by witnesses who also recall the group of men stealing a bag from the injured pair.

Scottish police are investigating the incident as a suspected homophobic attack and are appealing to the public and eyewitnesses to come forward if they have any information.

Speaking to Edinburgh News, onlookers revealed they were left “trembling” after they watched the attack unfold.