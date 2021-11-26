Gay couple ‘beaten and robbed’ by gang in violent attack

A gay couple has been left traumatised after being the victims of a brutal attack by a gang of people wearing balaclavas.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

Ryan Winnard and Max Green were walking on Coronation Road in Radcliffe, Bury on the evening of 23 November when they were approached by a group of men.

Both Winnard and Green were then subjected to homophobic abuse before being attacked as they attempted to walk away holding hands.

Green was hit in the back of the head and Winnard was left with a broken nose and fractured cheekbone after being attacked with a hammer.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Winnard said: “Me and my boyfriend were heading home from his grandparents and as we were walking we could hear a group of lads.”

The 21-year-old explained that “around five to six” men ran at the couple.

He added: “We were holding hands and they started shouting over at us calling us f*****s and gay boys.

“We carried on walking as we had no intention of starting any confrontation with them.

“Before we knew it, there were around five to six lads dressed in balaclavas and gloves running at us.

“They started attacking us, punching and kicking us, and were hitting me in the knees with a hammer.”