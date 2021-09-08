Gang carves “f****t” into gay man’s skin in vile homophobic attack

A 20-year-old gay man was attacked by a gang of eight people who carved a homophobic slur into his skin.

Content warning: This story may include topics that some readers may find uncomfortable.

Police in Madrid, Spain, where the incident took place, are investigating what happened as a hate crime.

The victim was reportedly chased by the group, who were shouting homophobic slurs at him, when he was walking home on 5 September at around 5:15pm.

He was cornered at the entrance of a building before being threatened with a knife and having his lip cut open with it.

The mob then proceeded to carve the Spanish word for “f****t” on his backside which, according to the Madrid Observatory against LGBTphobia, will join the list as one of the 103 anti-LGBTQ+ assaults so far this year in the city.

Rubén López, who works for the Madrid Observatory against LGBTphobia, said: “First we thought that this could not just be homophobia, and had to be a settling of scores, something more.

“But it appears that it was. If this is so, it’s terrible, it’s the toughest thing I’ve seen in Madrid in my six years at the observatory and my 17 years as an activist.”

The attack was also condemned by Pedro Sánchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, who said “hate has no place” in the country.