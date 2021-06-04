Fusing Identities: How queer students of colour in Cambridge are building community

As an institution, the University of Cambridge has a long history of queer alumni, having educated such names as E.M. Forster, Alan Turing, Patricia Duncker and Stephen Fry. The city itself was named as having one of the largest LGBT populations in the country. Yet rarely will mention of the university conjure up images of diversity. Whilst Cambridge has sought to repair its reputation of whiteness and elitism, including taking on the Stormzy scholarship for Black students, there remains a long way to go.

So what does this mean for the university’s queer students of colour? Sharleen, a 19 year old student studying languages, describes how it feels to straddle two worlds. Being of mixed heritage, with a German mother and a Nigerian Igbo father, as well as coming from a part of London with a large ethnic minority population, she says that the safety she has felt whilst at university has been unprecedented. “Obviously, I love my people,” she says, but she believes that social norms and expectations have led to a culture of homophobia in certain communities.

To Sharleen, this was particularly strong whilst at secondary school. “Homophobia was potent, it was cool. So whilst at Cambridge, it was the first time I dressed more masculine. I started doing crazy makeup…I tried making more statements and doing things that were just a bit weird.” Fashion and accessories marked Sharleen’s entrance into a new world of gender expression, from bold eyeliner looks to oversized vintage coats, shaving her head for the first time and bleaching the remaining hair.

Zarah, 19, is a queer Nigerian Hausa student at the university, also studying languages. She says that coming to Cambridge for university opened doors. For once, away from the watchful eyes of family, she was able to experience her sexuality more completely, entering a fulfilling queer relationship. Without the scrutiny of her parents, she would dress in a more masculine manner, stating that she doesn’t care what people in the city think of her.

Unfortunately, the same feeling of acceptance hasn’t applied to students for their race.

Sharleen agrees. Her accent, being working class and coming from London, marked her out as different, as did her hair texture and skin colour. With so few students who looked and sounded like her, she was discomfited by the sudden hypervisibility she experienced. “I thought I spoke standard British English, the Queen’s English, but apparently not!” She laughs at the end of the sentence, before pausing and hesitating. Particularly in such an academic environment, racism and exclusionary language can often be glossed over in favour of an artificial objectivity. She goes on to describe one such incident, slow and thoughtful in her tone.