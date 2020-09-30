Frank Ocean urges fans to vote and ‘drag’ Trump out of the White House via new website initiative

Frank Ocean is urging fans to vote in the upcoming United States presidential election.

Following the disastrous debate on Tuesday (29 September) between Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the singer stressed the importance of booting the reigning president out of the White House.

“Debates are on. It all feels fake. The problem’s that it’s not,” he wrote. “Donald is president and might not leave the White House even if he loses the race so some say. Pls vote.

“Watching him dragged out will be way more entertaining than these debates. If you’re not registered swipe up to blonded.co the form just takes 2 minutes to fill out. Goodnight.”

Ocean also included a link to his official Blonded page, which he updated with voting resources such as a voter registration form, a link to check registration status, an early voting calendar and a link to request a mail-in ballot.

The star has used continuously used his platform over the years to encourage people to vote. In 2018 for the midterms, Ocean released merchandise promoting Democratic candidates Beto O’Rourke, Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum.

The merchandise was printed with the figure ‘42%’, which represented the percentage of voters who sat out of the 2016 election.

In an episode of his Blonded Radio show, he also said “gerrymandering is voter suppression,” adding: “Changing ID laws… We’re against voter suppression. People need to trust their common sense when it comes to things in politics.

“If it seems morally wrong… it is usually wrong.”