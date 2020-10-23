France pledges to ban ‘conversion therapy’ and improve LGBTQ+ education

The pledges form part of a 42-point plan to improve the lives of France’s LGBTQ+ community.

France has brought forward a 42-point plan to fight discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community within the country.

Some of the pledges in the plan include a ban on ‘conversion therapy’, improving LGBTQ+ education and making it easier for same-sex couples to adopt.

Elisabeth Moreno, France’s Minister for Gender Equality and Diversity said the plan aims to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ people by 2023.

Addressing ‘conversion therapy’, a discredited practice which refers to any attempt at changing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, Moreno called them “abject and medieval practices” and that France wanted to ban them “outright.”

Speaking on education, Moreno said “discrimination and inequality are rooted in childhood” and believed that by addressing these issues early on they could confront anti-LGBTQ+ attitudes.

Pledging to work with the Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, she added: “The school must therefore be the first place of awareness and prevention to participate in deconstructing stubborn stereotypes.”

One of the pledges also involved the setting up of a website, Educating against LGBTphobia, with Moreno saying the aim of it was to “give teachers the weapons to fight homophobia and transphobia, and allow the proper inclusion of LGBT students.”