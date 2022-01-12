France ends “absurd” ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men

France has lifted its ban on gay and bisexual men donating blood, ending restrictions that have been in place since early on in the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Announcing the move on 11 January, the country’s Minister of Solidarity and Health took to Twitter to announce that the changes will come into effect on 16 March.

Olivier Véra wrote: “From March 16, all French people, whatever their sexual orientation, will be able to donate blood!

“We are ending an inequality that was no longer justified.”

References to sexual orientation in blood donation questionnaires will be removed from the aforementioned date.

First beginning in 1983, it was initially rolled back in July 2016 – though donors were required to be abstinent before donating.

This period was initially set at one year, being lowered to four months in 2019.

Under the new rules, those wishing to donate blood will have to declare whether or not they are undergoing HIV prevention treatments.

Additionally, people will be asked about recent sexual activity and drug use – though this will not be in relation to sexual orientation.

Speaking on behalf of the L’Interassociative lesbienne, gaie, bi et trans, one of the leading LGBTQ+ rights groups in France, Matthieu Gatipon-Bachette told Le Parisien that the group is happy about the ban being lifted.