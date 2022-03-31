Fox Fisher: ‘It’s important to see trans people, not just existing, but thriving’

International Transgender Day of Visibility takes place on 31st March. I use the day to listen and learn from trans people. It was a privilege speaking to artist, filmmaker and author Fox Fisher.

I began by asking Fox why International Transgender Day of Visibility is so important in 2022?

Although positive representation of trans people has increased in film, print and online media, we are in the midst of a moral panic in the UK. Trans people are still the butt of jokes, unfairly vilified and often information about trans people comes from cis people, to a cis audience. Trans people come out at all ages and it’s important to have a day in which we can see trans people not just existing but also thriving.

Can you tell us about some of the challenges facing trans people in the UK today?

There’s also a lot of annoying things that go with being trans, including name changes, paperwork, the expense of clothing, hormones and surgeries, the risk of losing everyone around you just to be who you are and experiencing prejudice from strangers and those in our life.