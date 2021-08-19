Nathalie Maillet, the owner of Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps track and former race car driver, was killed in a “ double murder-suicide” aged 51.

Maillet was found on Sunday (August 15) in the region of Gouvy alongside 53-year-old Ann Lawrence Durviaux. Investigators believe Maillet’s husband killed both women before turning the gun on himself.

Belgian press has reported women were lovers and found in bed together where Maillet’s husband of 17 years, Franz Dubois, shot both women.

A police statement said the “lifeless” bodies of two women and a man (believed to be Mailet, Durviaux and Dubois) were discovered with fatal gunshot wounds, according to Sky News.

The alleged double murder-suicide occurred in Maillet’s home in Gouvy, Luxembourg, however, the motive behind the killings has not been identified.

“At 12:10 a.m., the bodies of two women and one man were discovered by the police in a house in Gouvy, all three presenting gunshot wounds,” a statement from Luxembourg’s public prosecutor said.

“According to our information, the male individual voluntarily used his firearm to kill both women, including his wife, before killing himself.”