For Bi Visibility Day, more needs to be done than just acknowledging our existence

If you’ve been paying attention, today is Bi Visibility Day and the end of Bi Visibility Week, and the media has been working overtime to give us pieces like ‘Busting Myths about Bisexuality’ and ‘Here Are the Things NOT to Say to a Bisexual’ which are fine, other than the fact that this is what was done last year, and the year before that, and the year before that.

There is nothing inherently wrong with these pieces, as somehow in 2020, bisexuals are still striving to have our existence acknowledged. But it feeds into the issues with how Bi Visibility Week and Day are treated outside of the bisexual community. By only focusing on articles that set out to debunk popular misconceptions or aid in ways to avoid offending us in conversation, we end up airbrushing away the other issues that we, as bisexuals, face.

Yes, gay rights and bisexual rights often go hand in hand; legalisation of same-sex marriage or allowing same-sex couples to adopt children has benefitted bisexual people; when we finally remove the scourge of ‘conversion therapy’ that will have a positive effect on bi+ lives. However, just because we go hand in hand in some areas, it doesn’t mean that we still face the exact same challenges.