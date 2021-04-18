Florida passes anti-trans bill that allows genital examination of student athletes

A huge step back for trans rights and safety.

Florida’s House of Representatives has passed a new transphobic bill that bans transgender student-athletes from participating in school sports.

The “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” was passed this past Wednesday (14 April) with a 77-40 vote, with no Republicans opposing the anti-trans law.

Under the HB 1475 bill, schools will also have the ability to conduct “routine sports physical examinations” if a student’s gender is questioned.

“A dispute regarding a student’s sex shall be resolved by the student’s school or institution by requesting that the student provide a health examination and consent form or other statement signed by the student’s personal health care provider which must verify the student’s biological sex,” the bill stated.

Many Democrats have slammed the conservative law. Rep. Michele Rayner likened the intrusive medical examination to “state-sanctioned sexual assault against children.”

Yesterday, the Florida House passed the anti-trans legislation. I made a vow to fight for our most vulnerable and I made it known during my speech. You can watch the full speech below: https://t.co/wBM0PeA0xv — Rep. Michele K. Rayner-Goolsby (@RepMKRG) April 15, 2021

The transphobic legislation was based on a similar bill that Idaho attempted to pass in 2020.

Like the Florida law, the Idaho bill gave schools the ability to require student-athletes to prove their gender with a genetic test or examination of their body.

Details regarding the complaint process were not included in the bill.

With the law passed in the State House, the legislation will now have to pass in the Republican-led State Senate.