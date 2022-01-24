Florida committee passes bill banning LGBTQ+ discussions in schools

The Florida House Committee has passed an archaic bill banning teachers from discussing the LGBTQ+ community.

According to reports, lawmakers passed the legislation – which is informally known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill – on 20 January.

Under HB 1557, elementary school teachers – ranging between kindergarten and fifth grade – would be forbidden to highlight queer topics.

The bill also limits LGBTQ+ resources and allows school officials the right to “out” students to their parents without consent.

Shortly after the bill passed, Equality Florida press secretary Brandon J Wolf condemned the decision in a statement to the Los Angeles Blade.

“Today, the Don’t Say Gay bill, a piece of legislation to erase discussion of LGBTQ people from schools in Florida, passed its first committee and became another component of an agenda designed to police us in our classrooms, doctor’s offices, and workplaces,” he said.

Florida’s first LGBTQ+ Latino lawmaker, Carlos G Smith, echoed similar sentiments in a tearful video to social media.

“We should and we are encouraging these types of conversations in our schools. The impact that it has had on the surrounding community, on the surviving family members. This is not a taboo discussion,” he said.

“We will not be erased. LGBTQ families will not be invisible. LGBTQ students will not be invisible. They will be seen, they will be supported, they will be loved.”

According to a report from The Trevor Project, LGBTQ+ education has positively impacted queer youth.