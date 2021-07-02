Finding Pride despite the prejudice

From its inception in 2005, UK Black Pride has served as a critical convergence point for those who find themselves caught in the intersectional crosshairs of being both a minority and LGBTQ+. Intersectionality, a term conceptualized and coined by Kimberlé Crenshaw, describes “an analytical framework for understanding how aspects of a person’s social and political identities combine to create different modes of discrimination and privilege.”

UK Black Pride was initially a day trip to Southend-on-Sea organised by Black Lesbians in the UK (BLUK). The group wanted to create an environment where diverse sexualities and identities could be both safe and celebrated. Prior to this, no other organisation of this nature had existed. Formed as a direct response to a rise in racial violence, Xenophobia and Islamophobia and a lack of refuge from the community; UK Black Pride aimed to tackle the rising dissent of QTIPOC (queer, trans and intersex people of colour) who often felt negated by mainstream queer culture that actively participated in QTIPOC marginalisation.

According to the LGBT in Britain – Home and Communities Report – a study by YouGov – over 51% of QPOC face discrimination within the LGBT community. Over a third of trans/non-binary people, an eighth of differently abled people, and a fifth of LGBT people of non-Christian religions feel they’ve experienced discrimination from within the community because of different parts of their identities. As well as this, only half of LGBTQ+ people are out to their families and friends. QTIPOC have often found themselves both under and misrepresented.