Fashion designer Zac Posen is engaged to dancer Harrison Ball

Celebrity fashion designer Zac Posen announced his engagement to ballet dancer boyfriend Harrison Ball in a romantic Instagram post.

The couple took to Instagram to announce the news on 8 August.

Posen posted a carousel of pictures of the couple to his 2,000,000 followers.

He captioned the heartwarming post “Engaged 8.8.22” and tagged his soon-to-be husband.

Celebrity friends flocked to the comments section to celebrate the announcement.

Actress Debra Messing commented, “Mazel tov!!!!!!!”

Meanwhile, Nina Dobrev wrote: “Congrats!!!”

Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba cheered: “Aahhhhh!!!!! Congratulations!!!” with celebratory emojis.

Bryce Dallas Howard, Iman and Reese Witherspoon also reacted to the news.

Ball and Posen became social media official in April 2021, but it’s unclear how long they were together prior to their online debut.

Ball, who is a principal dancer at the New York City Ballet company, shared a picture of the couple next to two large arrows.

“GETTING HITCHED – CUPIDS ARROW(S)” read the caption with a ring, heart and two groom emojis.

41-year old Posen is best known for his celebrity fashion collaborations.

He’s worked with the likes of Beyonce, JLo, Rihanna, Natalie Portman and more iconic stars.

Posen also appeared as a judge on Project Runway seasons 11 – 16.