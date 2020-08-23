Far-right Australian politician says parents of trans kids should have them taken away

Pauline Hanson said trans kids should be taken away from their parents and claimed she didn’t know what queer meant.

Pauline Hanson, the leader of the far-right One Nation Party and Senator for Queensland, has said that parents with trans children should have them taken away from them.

She made the deeply worrying comments during a discussion around Queensland’s historic vote which banned ‘conversion therapy’ in the state.

“Confusing kids and going to the doctor and parent’s saying ‘Look, my four-year-old they really can’t identify, and we want to change their sex.’ You are bloody idiots, how can a kid at four years old know if they want to be male or if they actually want to be a girl,” she told Pellowe Talk, without evidence that this is happening.

She added: “There’s more to this and these parents need their heads read or the kids taken off them, because they want to change their sex because the kid has gone and played with a doll.”

Hanson went on to claim that she failed to understand the usage of the word queer, ranting: “The Q is for queer, and I asked the question in parliament – well what is queer? I have no understanding, I’m sorry, I’m from the old school, I’m sick of all these letters. There are about 37 or 39 different categories.”

Luckily, queer isn’t a difficult term to understand, as wide usage of it within the LGBTQ+ community is for people who don’t identify as straight or cis.