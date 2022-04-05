Ex on the Beach’s David Barta comes out as pansexual

Reality TV star David Barta came out as pansexual during the first episode of Ex on the Beach’s fifth season on MTV.

“I think I’m here definitely to get to know myself better and accept myself more,” he explained during the episode.

“A big thing that has been going on for me, behind closed doors, in the past year and a half or so, has been my sexuality.”

Barta, who identified as straight during his time on Fox’s Paradise Hotel series, added that he is still trying to navigate the journey with his sexuality.

“Talking to guys is still pretty new for me. I’ve been interested in men for years now, I just haven’t been honest with myself.”

After the episode aired, he took to Instagram to share a statement about being pansexual.

Barta wrote: “Pansexual: relating to, or characterized by sexual or romantic attraction that is not limited to people of a particular gender identity or sexual orientation. Per Merriam-Webster Dictionary, this is part of what and who I am. My sexuality does not define me but it is definitely part of who I am. Over the last two years, I’ve come to the realisation that I am not a straight man.”

He explained that his preference is the term “sexually fluid” but that labels do not change him still being the same person.

“Call it Pansexual, call it Bisexual, call it Sexually Fluid (my preference), or all of the above,” Barta continued. “It’s me. Above all these titles, I’m just David. I’m still the same exact person, just a little more honest and open to what life has in store for me.”

Ex on the Beach airs every Thursday at 8pm ET/PT on MTV in the US.