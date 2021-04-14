Every young person deserves to know that it’s okay to be themselves this School Diversity Week

Many LGBTQ+ people, such as myself, have early memories of what led us to question our sexual orientation or gender identity. The earliest example that I have of being confronted with the idea of being a gay man is the representation of gay couples in Hollyoaks when I was about thirteen. I remember seeing a concerned John-Paul call his boyfriend Ste “sweetheart” and feeling confused – I had been trying to ignore my thoughts about other boys at the time, but here were two men on my television, loving each other in the same way as my parents, my grandparents and my friends at school who were in relationships.

Despite this representation, I carried on pushing away these feelings about boys for a few years before I actually came to terms with being gay. Seeing gay couples on the television was helpful, but it wasn’t realistic enough for my thirteen-year-old self to feel safe enough to be himself in school. That boy was being taught different things about being gay by those around him – his peers thought it was an embarrassing trait to hold, his school never really addressed it, and, when they did, it was about sex. I needed to be taught that falling in love with other boys was normal, but in sixteen years of education, I wasn’t.

Luckily, when I did eventually come to terms with my sexuality at sixteen, my family and friends were the safety net that I had hoped that they would be growing up. At this age, social media helped me to learn about gay culture and the idea of normal gay relationships. These online spaces made me realise that there were other boys who felt the same way that I did, many of whom were in relationships, and even shared the interests that I had in pop music and pop culture. Of course, I had to accept being gay outside of my phone too, but knowing that there was a safe space for me there was so reassuring. Social media shouldn’t be the only place where LGBTQ+ young people can find comfort, though, particularly as it can easily be unsafe for vulnerable young people.

Something that helped me when navigating my sexuality outside of school was when I began training for athletics; this is a sport that I started in as a young, insecure thirteen-year-old boy, and continue training for today with more confidence and self-awareness than I could ever have imagined having at that age. Athletics has always offered a space for me to be myself, and I can’t imagine where I would be otherwise.