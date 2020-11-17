Even in the middle of a pandemic, people living with HIV can find support and community

Everyone can agree sustaining connections during the coronavirus pandemic has become harder.

But I’ve particularly enjoyed participating in Positively UK’s Gay Men’s Group – a support group for gay and bi men living with HIV.

I spoke to two of the group’s members. Their very different but complimentary stories highlight a whole range of issues for people living with HIV.

Chris O’Hanlon is the co-ordinator of the Gay Men’s Group. He is 43 and was diagnosed with HIV in 2016.

Thomas (a pseudonym to protect his identity) is 75 and was diagnosed with HIV in 1996.