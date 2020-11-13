EU to introduce new protection strategy for LGBTQ+ citizens

“This first strategy at EU level will reinforce our joint efforts to ensure that everyone is treated equally.”

After a string of anti LGBTQ+ behavior from countries like Poland and Hungary, the EU is taking matters into its own hands to protect its LGBTQ+ citizens with a new equality strategy.

It has been revealed that the European Union is in the process of fighting back against Poland’s “LGBT-free zones” and Hungary’s adoption discrimination against LGBTQ+ couples.

The proposed law will make hate speech towards LGBTQ+ people illegal and will also provide protection to same-sex couples.

In a new report from the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights, “43% of LGBTQ+ people revealed that they felt discriminated against in 2019”.

European commissioner, Věra Jourová looks to combat this anti-LGBTQ+ behavior, stating: “Constitutional reforms should always be subject to a large inclusive and public debate, not only debate in political circles. It needs to have enough time to … achieve the necessary checks and balances.”

She continued: “The family law is a member state competence. We fully respect it. However, when applying national law, member states must also respect their international human rights obligations and apply EU law.”