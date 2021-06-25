EU leaders sign LGBTQ+ rights letter confronting Hungary’s anti-gay law

On June 15, Viktor Orbán’s ruling party passed legislation banning “content promoting gender change or homosexuality” within the school curriculum.

The legislation was passed by 157 votes to just one in the National Assembly, despite leading human rights officials and activists in Europe criticising the bill as “an affront against the rights and identities of LGBTI persons”.

The ruling national-conservative Fidesz party were joined by the right-wing Jobbik party in overwhelmingly voting in favour of the new measure, while an independent lawmaker voted against it.

Leftist opposition parties boycotted the voting session in protest, while thousands of LGBTQ+ activists held a demonstration in Budapest on Monday (14 June) in an unsuccessful effort to prevent the new measure being passed into law.

Helena Dalli, European Commissioner for Equality, said Brussels could impose measures against Hungary for their potential ruling.

Speaking before Hungary’s legislation was enacted, Dalli said the measure would be similar to those applied to Polish regions which considered themselves “LGBT-free” and LGBTQ+ free zones.

“The message is that if you don’t uphold the values of democracy or equality of the European Union, you are not entitled to take money for your project,” Dalli told Reuters.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the bill “a shame.”

In response to the European Commission, the Hungarian Prime Minister stated the “does not contain any discriminatory elements” because it “does not apply to the sexual orientation rights of those over 18 years of age.”

Below is a list of signatories for the letter:

Alexander De Croo (Belgium)

Mette Frederiksen (Denmark)

Angela Merkel (Germany)

Kaja Kallas (Estonia)

Micheál Martin (Ireland)

Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Greece)

Pedro Sánchez (Spain)

Emmanuel Macron (France)

Mario Draghi (Italy)

Nicos Anastasiades (Cyprus)

Krišjānis Kariņš (Latvia)

Xavier Bettel (Luxembourg)

Robert Abela (Malta)

Mark Rutte (Netherlands)

Sanna Marin (Finland)

Stefan Löfven (Sweden)