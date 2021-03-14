Equality Minister Liz Truss promises the end of conversion therapy

“We will shortly be bringing forward plans to ban conversion therapy, which is an abhorrent practice.”

This promise comes after nearly 1000 days since the government announced a commitment to end conversion therapy practices in the UK.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May promised to outlaw ‘abhorrent’ conversion therapy treatment as a part of the LGBT Action Plan in 2018.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also promised to end conversion therapy during a trip to Belfast but also called the anti-LGBTQ+ treatment “complex”.

“I think this practice is repulsive and I think it’s abhorrent and I’m sorry these advisers have gone but be in no doubt that we will deal with this issue.