Equality Minister Liz Truss promises the end of conversion therapy

“We will shortly be bringing forward plans to ban conversion therapy, which is an abhorrent practice.”
This promise comes after nearly 1000 days since the government announced a commitment to end conversion therapy practices in the UK.
Former Prime Minister Theresa May promised to outlaw ‘abhorrent’ conversion therapy treatment as a part of the LGBT Action Plan in 2018.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson also promised to end conversion therapy during a trip to Belfast but also called the anti-LGBTQ+ treatment “complex”.
“I think this practice is repulsive and I think it’s abhorrent and I’m sorry these advisers have gone but be in no doubt that we will deal with this issue.
“It is technically complex to deal with but we’re determined to take steps to stamp it out,” he informed the press.
The two promises from Truss and Boris come at the same time that three UK government advisors quit their roles due to the government’s treatment of the LGBTQ+ people.
Jayne Ozanne, a key member of the government’s LGBT+ advisory panel and a prominent gay evangelical Christian, cited “ignorance” on behalf of ministers about LGBTQ+ issues.
“I’ve been increasingly concerned about what is seen to be a hostile environment for LGBT people among this administration,” she told UK Editor Paul Brand in an interview with ITV News.
“Over the years which the advisory panel has met, we’ve seen an increasing lack of engagement and the actions of ministers have frankly been against our advice.”
Ozanne said the catalyst behind her decision was due to the debate in Parliament on Monday, where 20 MPs discussed an online petition advocating for the ban of conversion ‘therapy in the UK.
